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American politicians have realized that public opinion in the country has turned against Israel. On November 3, as Americans headed to the polls, US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced that by the end of the year the United States would stop providing aid to Israel, worth approximately $4 billion annually. That same evening, the Democrats, many of whom have become increasingly outspoken in their criticism of Israel’s actions, achieved a convincing victory in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This was written by Andrew P. Miller for Foreign Affairs.

"As I wrote a year ago in Foreign Affairs, the "special relationship" between the United States and Israel, in which Israel is treated differently from every other American ally or partner, is coming to an end. No other country enjoys such broad freedom of action and unconditional support from the United States. In addition to directly harming the Palestinians, American support for Israel encourages the reckless behavior of Israeli authorities and their questionable strategic thinking. The consequences of this unconditional carte blanche are obvious. In the past three years, tens of thousands of Gaza residents have been killed, progress toward achieving peace and rebuilding the Gaza Strip has stalled, the annexation of the West Bank has continued at an unprecedented pace, and the United States has become entangled in an unpopular war in the Middle East that appears to have no end. For its part, Israel is no safer than it was on October 6, 2023, and is undoubtedly more isolated.

Change is coming. Whether for better or worse, in the coming years the United States will recalibrate its relationship with Israel and a new model of bilateral cooperation will emerge. Under it, Israel will be expected to comply with US and international law, the two countries will refrain from interfering in each other’s domestic politics, and the United States will limit its support when Israeli objectives conflict with American interests.

This change is inevitable, and Israel and its supporters can do almost nothing to stop it. But Israel can help preserve US support by becoming a reliable partner. As the process of forming a new government begins—a process that may drag on after last month’s elections—Israel has an opportunity to change course and take a path that will not alienate its closest ally even further.

Whoever leads the next Israeli government can begin rebuilding trust with the United States even before a new American president takes office in 2029. This will not be easy. Just as Americans have grown increasingly critical of Israel over the past three years, Israelis have moved even further to the right. Israel’s next leaders will have to show courage to curb the country’s expansionist policies and revive the deeply discredited two-state solution. But if they do not fundamentally change their approach toward the Palestinians and the region as a whole, Israel risks losing its greatest supporter and defender—perhaps forever.

The One Exception

Trump, who apparently takes pleasure in bullying American allies and partners, has maintained the United States’ long-standing exceptional approach toward Israel. In June 2025, he joined Israel in launching strikes against Iran, and in February 2026 the two countries began an even larger war—undertaking an actually joint military operation for the first time. Like his predecessors, Trump has provided Israel with bombs, missiles and aircraft, largely without any conditions. He and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also interfered in the domestic political systems of both countries to an unprecedented degree, supporting candidates in elections.

Trump has repeatedly backed down before Israel, even when such support runs counter to American interests. The 2026 war with Iran is the clearest example. Netanyahu persuaded Trump to abandon negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and join a war that failed to achieve its objectives and shook energy markets. Even when the Trump administration stated American priorities, it largely refrained from trying to force Israel to comply with them. For example, Israel has obstructed Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, which is intended to restore Palestinian governance, disarm "Hamas" and lead to the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. Israel is undermining the plan by expanding its military presence in Gaza beyond the agreed demarcation lines and preventing the entry of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza—a temporary technocratic body that, under Trump’s plan, is supposed to govern the territory and is currently blocked in Egypt. The Trump administration, however, has expressed almost no disapproval, reinforcing Netanyahu’s long-standing belief that he can defy the United States with minimal consequences.

Moreover, it remains to be seen whether Trump will actually fulfill his promise to cut military aid to Israel. The timing of his statement suggests that it may have been an election maneuver, and he himself said that the announcement would deprive the left of one of its arguments. One possibility is that the United States will continue supplying Israel with billions of dollars in weapons, but in another form. The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2027, which was passed by the House of Representatives this summer and may be approved by the Senate before the Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress in January, contains a provision expanding the Pentagon’s financial and material assistance to Israel.

Trump has taken no steps to bring American military aid and weapons deliveries to Israel into line with those provided to other countries. For decades, the United States has been unwilling to subject arms sales to Israel to American regulations or tie them to the conduct of Israeli authorities. For example, all recent presidents have effectively exempted Israel from the so-called "Leahy laws," which prohibit American assistance to foreign military units credibly implicated in human rights abuses. Despite widespread settler violence in the West Bank, often aided by the Israeli army, the Trump administration has given no indication that it will declare Israeli military units ineligible to receive American weapons.

Trump has interfered in Israel’s domestic politics more than any other American leader. He has repeatedly urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu so that the prime minister could avoid the consequences of the ongoing corruption trial against him. Before Israel’s October elections, Trump gave Netanyahu his "full and unconditional support" for another term. Such blatant interference in Israel’s domestic politics not only undermines the rule of law and the integrity of Israeli elections, but also contributes to the normalization of Netanyahu’s repeated interventions in US domestic politics. In keeping with his usual behavior, the Israeli prime minister called Trump "unquestionably the greatest friend Israel has ever had or will ever have in the White House" just two weeks before the US midterm elections, effectively expressing support for Republican candidates for Congress. As in other aspects of the relationship between the two countries, Trump deepened an already unhealthy dynamic.

Setting Limits

The unconditional support of the United States has harmed Israel in one significant way: it encourages the worst instincts of Israeli leaders and does nothing to dissuade them from pursuing an almost permanent state of war. Since Hamas’s attack three years ago, Israel has launched airstrikes against Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and even Qatar. Although Israel has dealt serious blows to its adversaries, there is no evidence that these wars have made the country safer. Iran and its allies have been weakened, but during the fighting Tehran discovered how much influence it could exert over the global economy through the Strait of Hormuz and appears even more interested in developing nuclear weapons. In Lebanon, "Hezbollah" continues to pose a threat and is developing new ways to strike Israeli territory. Although confined to a smaller part of Gaza, "Hamas" is rebuilding its military capabilities and suppressing any internal Palestinian resistance to its rule. And in the West Bank, unchecked settler violence, the expansion of illegal Israeli outposts and the growing threat of terrorism or even a Palestinian uprising have brought the territory to a critical point.

Israel is also increasingly approaching the status of an international pariah, isolated because of its aggressive methods. Even its closest historical allies have imposed punitive measures that would have been unthinkable just five years ago. For example, in September Canada, France and the United Kingdom announced sweeping sanctions against Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Such policies are no longer the exclusive preserve of Israel’s traditional critics, such as Indonesia and Ireland.

Israel’s reputation within the United States itself has also collapsed. According to Pew polls, 60% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of Israel, compared with 42% in 2022. Until now, Trump has managed to prevent Congress from limiting support for Israel—both through threats of a presidential veto and by pressuring congressional Republicans. But he cannot indefinitely stop the advancing wave of change in public attitudes in the United States. When it gathers strength, Israelis will have to face more than criticism from their closest ally and security guarantor. Once the Democrats soon take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Congress will likely pass bills imposing sanctions on settlement construction and conditioning military aid on compliance with US and international law.

Without changes in US and Israeli policy, relations between the two countries could fall apart, as continued support for Israel will become increasingly politically unacceptable in the United States. To restore its reputation in the eyes of Americans and thereby ensure long-term cooperation with the United States, Israel will have to change course. It must abandon Netanyahu’s uncompromising and force-based approach toward both the Palestinians and the region as a whole.

Goodbye, Bibi?

It is no exaggeration to say that the future of US-Israeli relations depends on what government is formed in Israel over the next few months. Excluding Netanyahu from the next government is the best hope for preserving bilateral relations with the United States. Netanyahu has demonstrated that he is unwilling to refrain from interfering in American politics or to change the draconian security measures that have provoked the discontent of the American public. Unfortunately, most of his rivals for the premiership share his hard-line positions on the Palestinians and the Middle East. If they come to power, they too are likely to oppose fundamental changes in Israeli policy that could protect bilateral relations.

Israel’s next leaders must step outside their comfort zone. They will have to accept the new realities: tensions between the United States and Israel now have deep roots, and Israel can no longer rely on the unwavering support of the Republican Party. To win Americans back to its side, the Israeli government will have to strictly fulfill its commitments under Trump’s plan for Gaza, while challenging "Hamas" to abide by the agreement as well. In addition to ensuring a massive influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Israel must allow the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to enter the territory and offer an alternative to Hamas rule and its nihilistic program. Allowing the deployment of the newly trained Palestinian security forces and the establishment of the International Stabilization Force—a peacekeeping mission—would also help demonstrate that, regardless of how the situation in Gaza develops, Israel is acting in good faith. Israeli forces must immediately return to the demarcation lines outlined in Trump’s peace plan for Gaza and withdraw even farther in line with Hamas’s progress in implementing the plan’s conditions, until Israel fully withdraws from Gaza.

In addition, Israel must contain settler violence in the West Bank and prosecute the perpetrators. Israeli security services can identify the leaders and main instigators of the violence and must arrest them and bring them to justice. Given that settlers have killed and wounded American citizens in these attacks, the continued inaction of Israeli authorities will lead to even greater tensions with the United States, especially if a Democratic administration comes to power in Washington.

Israel must also stop the gradual annexation of the West Bank. Over the past three years, Netanyahu’s government has increased its military presence in the West Bank, deprived the Palestinian Authority of funds, expanded the Israeli government’s control over Palestinian lands, approved numerous new Israeli settlements and retroactively legalized illegal outposts. In short, these actions are intended to make the creation of a Palestinian state impossible. Although reversing these measures would not stop the expansion of existing settlements and Israeli infrastructure in the West Bank, such a move would be welcomed in the United States.

Israeli leaders must also break the taboo surrounding the creation of a Palestinian state. Just a few decades ago, the idea of a Palestinian state was acceptable to most Israelis. Today, with few exceptions, Israeli politicians cannot bring themselves to support the two-state solution. This will take time and require considerable political determination, but Israeli leaders must persuade society to accept the necessity and benefits of a Palestinian state existing alongside Israel. An Israel that can view Palestinians as neighbors entitled to the same rights would appear to the world very differently from a messianic government determined to expel entire population groups.

Hearts and Minds

These steps will not satisfy all Americans who criticize Israel. Negative attitudes toward the country cannot be erased in a few months. When those attitudes are intertwined with antisemitism—as demonstrated by cases such as the recent boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia organized by the group Philly Bike on Your Left—the task becomes even more difficult and will require a different set of policies extending beyond Israel. These should include the creation of broad domestic and international coalitions to identify and condemn antisemitic acts. Nevertheless, an Israel that displays significantly less aggression and makes a new commitment to resolving the unresolved issue of the Palestinians’ right to self-determination could begin to shift public opinion in the United States in the country’s favor.

If Israel does not change course, it will become less secure and more isolated internationally. Without access to international markets and capital, its economy—which has withstood the turmoil of the past several years remarkably well—will suffer, and living standards will decline. Under these circumstances, Israeli citizens of Jewish origin who hold a second passport may decide to leave the country, depriving the state of the fundamental purpose of its existence—to provide a secure and prosperous homeland for the Jewish people. Put simply, Israel will struggle to survive without American support".

*The original title of the article is "Israel Is Losing America"

Source: news.bg