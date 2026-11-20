Russia has deployed missile carriers in the Black Sea for the first time in nearly six months and launched more than 20 Kalibr missiles at Ukraine from them. Ships and submarines from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet took part in the attack.

This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy. According to him, some of the ships were deployed from the port’s waters, while the submarines were farther out at sea.

“More than 20 launches were carried out in total. Today, the enemy deployed Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in a combined attack against Ukraine,” Pletenchuk said.

He noted that such attacks are planned well in advance. Earlier, the Ukrainian official had explained that Russia had refrained from deploying its missile carriers because of concerns about Ukrainian attacks. To launch Kalibr missiles, the submarines must leave the port’s bays.

Large-scale combined attack

The night of November 20 was among Russia’s most intense attacks against Ukraine, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. According to him, Russia’s strategic aviation launched Kh-101 missiles that reached the western regions of the country.

Ihnat also confirmed the participation of Russian naval vessels in the strikes with Kalibr missiles. According to him, up to 80 cruise missiles and around 20 ballistic missiles were launched at Ukraine in total.

The data on the missile launches is part of the information provided by Ukrainian military officials about the combined attack. At present, what they have confirmed is that the attack involved the simultaneous use of missiles launched from the air and from the sea, including from submarines.

The return of Russian missile carriers to the Black Sea after a prolonged pause changed the way the attack was conducted, but Ukrainian authorities have not reported any change in the fleet’s operational posture following the strike.

Sources: news.bg, pravda.com.ua