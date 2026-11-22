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The burden of filling the revenue side of the budget falls mainly on people with low and middle incomes, while the incomes of high-income groups remain unaffected. Macroeconomist Prof. Garabed Minassian said this on the “Metronome” programme on FOCUS Radio.

His comment was related to the draft state budget for 2027, approved by the Council of Ministers on 16 November and submitted to the National Assembly.

A discrepancy between promises and the budget

Minassian described the claim that public finances are stabilising as difficult to substantiate. According to him, there is a “complete” discrepancy between the election programme and the proposed budget framework.

“What we see in the implementation of the state budget is absolutely no touching of the incomes of the high-income groups of the population. Everything being done to fill the revenue side of the state budget is borne entirely by the low- and middle-income sections of the population,” Prof. Garabed Minassian said.

In his words, the main discrepancies concern policies to limit social inequality and corruption. He pointed out that Bulgaria’s Gini coefficient is around 40% and has remained at that level over the past decade.

Minassian said that he did not see any commitment in the budget proposal to improve the social inequality indicator. According to him, there is also no specific target for improving the corruption indicator.

Criticism of the conditions for high-tech businesses

The macroeconomist also questioned the way in which the budget would support the government’s stated development of high-tech manufacturing.

He stressed that the role of the state is not to build factories and enterprises, but to create conditions that encourage domestic and foreign investment. Among the key factors, Minassian identified the quality of road, healthcare and educational infrastructure.

According to him, the problems are not limited to education alone. He also pointed to shortcomings in sports and cultural infrastructure as factors relevant to the development of high-tech manufacturing.

Minassian said that the best Bulgarian university according to the widely recognised global rankings is ranked between 800th and 900th place. In his words, this is a sign of the limitations facing the educational environment in which a high-tech economy is expected to develop.

Sources: focus-news.net