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The saga surrounding the illegal two-storey “Amore” restaurant in the “Talyana Beach” complex at the Elenite resort complex continues. After Nessebar Municipality held a public procurement procedure and signed a contract with a company that was supposed to carry out the forced removal of the construction, it has emerged that the work will not go ahead. “Valdaram Building” EOOD, which won the public procurement contract for the demolition – worth €35,000, proposed that the contract be terminated by mutual consent, and on 28 October 2026 an agreement to terminate it was signed between the company and the municipality.

This is clear from Nessebar Municipality’s latest decision to provide access to public information to FAKTI, signed by the municipality’s secretary Dochka Marinova on 4 November 2026.

Thus, after years of reports, complaints, inspections and court proceedings, as well as after a procedure to select a contractor had already been held, the removal of the restaurant once again has no specific deadline. The municipality said that a new procedure under the Public Procurement Act is to be launched for assigning the removal work and the subsequent execution of the works.

How did it come to this?

The latest document makes clear that on 10 July 2026, Nessebar Municipality, in its capacity as contracting authority under Contract No. 233 dated 24 March 2026, sent the contractor “Valdaram Building” EOOD a request to provide the necessary documents and papers related to the execution of the assigned activities in accordance with the requirements of the Spatial Development Act and the terms of the contract.

On 20 July, the company proposed that the contract be terminated by mutual consent. Three months later, on 28 October, this became a reality. The municipality’s letter does not specify the company’s exact reasons for making the proposal, nor does it provide details about the reasons that led to the termination of the contract.

This means that the procedure, for which funding had already been secured and a contractor had been selected, must begin again.

There is another important detail. In its response to FAKTI, Nessebar Municipality clarified that, at present, no approved Health and Safety Plan or Construction Waste Management Plan exists for the removal of the illegal construction.

According to the information in the decision, the preparation of these documents had been assigned to the contractor under the contract signed following the public procurement procedure. In February 2026, “Talyana Residence” AD submitted plans to the municipality for approval, but they were not approved because they did not meet the requirements of Ordinance No. 2 of 22 March 2004 on the minimum requirements for healthy and safe working conditions during construction and installation works.

The municipality’s response also raises the question of what will happen to the public funds already earmarked. As early as June 2026, the administration told FAKTI that, after the deadline for voluntary compliance with the demolition order had expired – 30 October 2025, it had requested BGN 80,000 excluding VAT from the 2026 budget for the forced removal of the illegal construction and the preparation of the necessary plans.

Subsequently, a public procurement procedure was held and Contract No. 233 dated 24 March 2026 was signed with “Valdaram Building” EOOD, worth €35,000 excluding VAT.

Now, however, that contract has been terminated, and the municipality will have to assign the work again. In its latest decision, the administration does not specify a date by which it expects the restaurant to be removed.

Six years after the first reports – the restaurant is still there

FAKTI has been following the case for years. Construction of the two-storey restaurant began in 2018 in the “Talyana Beach” complex, in the immediate vicinity of the beach. Even then, owners from the neighboring “Mesembria Fort Beach” complex filed reports and complaints over the construction, which they said violated the building restrictions in Zone “A” and the requirements of the Spatial Development Act and the Black Sea Coast Development Act.

Inspections and administrative proceedings followed in the years that came after. On 7 August 2019, Order No. 1472 was issued for the removal of the illegal construction, consisting of a two-storey building in the “Talyana Beach” complex. Court proceedings and appeals followed, but ultimately the decision to remove it remained in force.

Despite this, the restaurant was built, completed and began operating.

In a previous response to FAKTI in June 2026, Nessebar Municipality said that three reports, four complaints and two objections had been submitted in connection with the construction. A total of 11 inspections were carried out by employees of the “Construction Control” department, and during six of them the inspectors were not granted access to the site.

The latest letter also makes clear that disciplinary proceedings were conducted in the case under the Labour Code. A chief expert in the “Construction Control” department was given a disciplinary punishment for failing to perform official duties related to inspections of the illegal construction. The head of the department was given written instructions to improve its organization and operations.

A new start for the procedure

In July 2026, it appeared that, after the prolonged administrative and legal saga, the case had finally entered its final phase. Funding had been allocated, a public procurement procedure had been held, a contract had been signed, and there was an expectation that the removal would begin after the end of the summer season and the lifting of the ban on construction and installation works along the Black Sea coast.

Just a few months later, however, the situation is different. The contract with the selected contractor has been terminated, the necessary plans have not been approved, and a new public procurement procedure will have to be held for the demolition.

The case of the “Amore” restaurant once again raises the question of how long institutions need to finally enforce a decision to remove an illegal construction. The order dates back to 2019, the deadline for voluntary compliance expired in October 2025, and in 2026 a contractor had already been selected.

Now the procedure is starting again.

FAKTI will continue to follow the case. Because the question is no longer only when the restaurant will be demolished, but why, after so many years and after the actions undertaken by the municipality itself, its removal continues to be pushed further away.

