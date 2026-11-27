FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The following lines are addressed specifically to Daniel Borimirov, "Levski" and the political correctness of Bulgarian politicians!

This was written on "Facebook" by Yuliyan Nenchev.

We have just landed with the team! Since Borimirov apparently saw nothing, let him see now! Let him see how they chased his own delegation with teddy bears. The only group attacked was the delegation with Category 1 tickets, located directly beneath the VIP area.

The previous evening, the delegation’s hotel was attacked again by 30–40 masked men carrying pipes and baseball bats. Despite the attack, the delegation had to arrive at the stadium without an escort because “the police were busy.”

Five to 10 minutes before the start of the match, preparations for the attack against us began. Out of nowhere, the stewards started explaining to us that we had to move toward the cage for the away section, which was actually locked. Literally just before the start of the match, we saw Marseille fans start running from their section toward the tunnel beneath the stands. Within no more than 30 seconds, I was in our section, while the stewards simply stepped aside and let them pass without any problems.

Our only escape was to try to get into the VIP lounge. However, the stupid stewards started locking the lounge doors right in front of us. We reached one of the doors, pushed it and managed to get inside despite the stewards’ resistance. Be certain that this saved the lives of dozens of people, despite the Frenchmen’s unwillingness to help.

They also tried to throw us out of the lounge. The seriously injured lay sprawled on the ground in the corridors, perhaps until the beginning of the second half, without any medical assistance other than that provided by people from the delegation! We were literally saving ourselves. We learned that there would be an emergency meeting at halftime involving the managements of both teams and the match delegate, and we hoped the match would be stopped. But no! We were then forcibly escorted by the police into the cage for away fans. The scene there was horrifying. The people who had been attacked outside the cage had been beaten so badly that the concrete and the seats inside the cage were covered in pools of blood.

The biggest stroke of luck was that the children from the second team were supposed to be with us. Fortunately, they were delayed on their way to the stadium by around 20 minutes, and that saved them. They were entering the car park just as everything happened and, fortunately, did not get out.

This is not sport! This is not football! This is not management! This cannot be our "Levski", which failed to defend its own delegation, even at the cost of not coming out for the second half.