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Security guarantees for Ukraine proposed by Washington and modeled on Article 5 of NATO could prove worthless. This is what Eliot Cohen, a columnist for The Atlantic, writes, describing the issue as an “uncomfortable truth” for the United States and Europe.

“Article 5 guarantees nothing,” Cohen writes. According to him, the text of the North Atlantic Treaty defines an attack on one ally as an attack on all, but leaves each country to decide for itself what action is necessary. This means that the provision contains no automatic obligation to send troops.

NATO itself describes Article 5 as a commitment to provide assistance, with each country deciding how it will fulfill its obligation, including whether it will use armed force. The provision has been invoked only once — following the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001.

A Guarantee Without Troops or Bases

The dispute intensified following a statement by Jared Kushner on November 19. The U.S. envoy said at the time that Russia had accepted the idea that future guarantees for Ukraine would be based on Article 5. Kushner also said that President Donald Trump was open to such a framework if it served the interests of the United States.

However, the proposal is not equivalent to NATO membership. It does not automatically specify which countries would respond, what actions they would take, or whether they would be required to use military force.

According to information from the Kyiv Independent, U.S. negotiators have ruled out the deployment of American troops and the construction of military bases in Ukraine as part of the postwar guarantees. This discrepancy worries Kyiv because the Ukrainian leadership is seeking a commitment that would deter a new Russian attack, rather than merely a political declaration.

“We still do not have a clear answer as to what this group will be, how it will protect us, and whether it will be ready to repel the aggressor,” Volodymyr Zelensky told the publication. He said the guarantees must be put down on paper.

Why Article 5 Is Considered Convincing

Cohen links the credibility of any guarantee not only to its wording, but also to the ability and political will to implement it. Chiaramella of the Royal United Services Institute reaches a similar conclusion: the credibility of Article 5 is also based on the U.S. military presence in Europe, joint command, exercises, and advance planning.

In his analysis, he notes that instead of an ambiguous formula, the United States and European countries could undertake multiyear, legally formalized commitments covering weapons, training, intelligence, and the development of Ukraine’s defense industry. This would leave the main burden of deterrence with the Ukrainian armed forces, rather than with a promise of future intervention by its partners.

As of November 25, 2026, Washington, Kyiv, and the European countries have still not presented a publicly available final text of the guarantees. Russia rejects any idea comparable to Article 5, while Ukraine is insisting on specific deadlines, resources, and actions in the event of a new attack.

Sources: theatlantic.com, kyivindependent.com, rusi.org