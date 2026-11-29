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The quadrille is a dance in which partners change. In political parlance, the word denotes fickleness. Our modern history is an emblematic example of this pernicious phenomenon. Our statesmen march from East to West and back again.

This is what Rosen Tahov told the newspaper "Trud".

It is a misconception that Alexander of Battenberg was elected by the Constituent Assembly in Tarnovo. The prince was appointed by the Russian Emperor Alexander II. Freedom came from the East, and it was logical for politics to head in that direction.

Battenberg, however, was a prince of Hesse, and one of his eyes looked West. In response, the Russian brothers organised a coup. On 9 August 1886, Russophiles escorted him towards the Danube. “Some of the officers noticed that there were thirteen carriages, and this fateful number struck the superstitious”, writes Simeon Radev. “From the pavement, Radko Dimitriev watched the carriages receding and ate a bagel”, he adds to the picture.

The time of the Interregnum arrives. This was the name given to the period when the Bulgarian throne stood vacant. A regency was formed and a Grand National Assembly convened. Since it was grand, the setting was once again Veliko Tarnovo. The forum had to find a worthy head in Europe upon whom to place our crown. On 29 October, the deputies elected Prince Valdemar of Denmark. He, however, possessed the Hamlet-like hesitation of his literary predecessor. “To be or not to be?”, Valdemar asked himself and decided not to risk it in the East.

Then wise heads dispatched Konstantin Stoilov, Dimitar Grekov and Konstantin Hadzhikalchev abroad. The mission of the three was to continue the search for a prince. Their luck ran out at the Vienna Opera. There they met Prince Ferdinand of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

Ferdinand was not of the hesitant stock of the Danes. He resolutely took the throne. In Europe they called him the Fox because he manoeuvred between the West and the East. The Great Powers did not recognise him as a legitimate ruler. Russia was the most persistent, calling him a “German agent”. Ferdinand played the Russian bear a “foxy trick”.

In the summer of 1895, a delegation arrived at the court of the new Russian Emperor Nicholas II. Ivan Vazov, the author of “Hello, brothers!”, was cunningly included in it. The aim was to prepare the ground for Crown Prince Boris to convert from Catholicism to Orthodoxy. Dogmatically, from the Western to the Eastern Church.

On 25 January 1896, the emperor congratulated the prince on his “patriotic decision”. He promised to send an envoy who would ritually dip the infant into the baptismal font.

On 1 February, Count Golениshchev-Kutuzov arrived. Exarch Joseph I came from the Bulgarian Exarchate in Constantinople. The chrism was brought from the Kremlin in a casket inlaid with precious stones. The ceremony was performed on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in the cathedral church of “St. Nedelya”.

“Over the next five days, all the European powers that had signed the Treaty of Berlin 18 years earlier officially recognised Ferdinand as Prince of Bulgaria. Bulgaria’s unsettled position in Europe was finally legalised and Ferdinand’s throne secured”, chronicles the prince’s biographer Stephen Constant. On 26 September 1912, the Balkan War broke out.

The People’s Party and the Progressive Liberal Party were in power. Their leaders, Ivan Geshov and Stoyan Danev, were sworn Russophiles. They crossed themselves before the East and cursed the West.

“Now is the moment!”, the Russian diplomacy decided. While “our people” were in power in Bulgaria, they would persuade them to cede territory to Romania. That way, the Wallachians would forget their claims to Bessarabia.

The empire had another reason to amputate Bulgarian lands and stitch them onto Romania. With this gesture, the Russian brothers were plotting to detach the Danubian monarchy from the Triple Alliance and win it over to the Triple Entente. These were the two military-political blocs later known as the Central Powers and the Entente.

Geshov and Danev could not refuse Nicholas II. On 26 April 1913, a protocol was signed in St Petersburg, by which Silistra was torn from the motherland and pinned to the south-eastern hem of Wallachia. Vasil Radoslavov was educated in Germany and had graduated in law in Heidelberg. In December 1913, he took the helm of state with his Liberal Concentration. The prime minister turned to every possible argument to bring us closer to Germany. Even by force of arms!

Radoslavov was the only politician ever to draw a revolver in the National Assembly. On 2 July 1914, the chamber debated a fateful loan of 500,000,000 leva. With it, the prime minister wanted to pave the country’s road to the First World War. The malicious opposition, however, was against it.

At the climax of the debate, Vasil Radoslavov drew a pistol. The firearm was a “six-shooter”, with one bullet in the cylinder for each opposition parliamentary group. They voted for the loan, and Bulgaria entered the war on the side of the Central Powers. The result: a national catastrophe.

By the will of fate, we always seem to be in the carriage of the losers. That was the case in both world wars. On 1 March 1941, Bulgaria joined the Tripartite Pact as an ally of Germany, Italy and Japan. It was yet another fateful choice.

Tsar Boris III was opposed, because he had seen enough horrors in the Great Slaughterhouse, as the First World War was called. “Better black bread than black mourning veils!”, he often used to say. Prime Minister Bogdan Filov, however, displayed a bloodthirstiness unbecoming of an archaeologist:

“I appealed to the Tsar to be a soldier, as he had been in the past, and not to abandon the country, which had complete confidence in him. I told him that I had not been a soldier, but came from a military family and had never backed down in the face of a struggle. I have always fought and have always succeeded in this struggle so far; I believe that I will succeed now as well. If we must fall, let us at least fall with honour.”

After the Second World War, we were once again in the camp of the defeated, deeply mired in the East. “Friendship with the USSR is as necessary for Bulgaria as the sun and air are for every living creature!”, Georgi Dimitrov issued the directive.

People waited twelve years for a “Moskvich”, while “Coca-Cola” was an enemy drink. “Every kebab: a bullet against imperialism!”, the posters exhorted. Against this backdrop, Todor Zhivkov and Leonid Brezhnev embraced in lavish kisses.

Where are we now? In the European Union, but many politicians are pulling towards Eurasia. The compass is once again swinging between the West and the East.

Source: trud.bg