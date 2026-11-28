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March 20, 1991. Olympique Marseille host Milan in a European Cup quarter-final. In stoppage time, part of the floodlighting goes out, and chaos breaks out in the stands. Milan refuse to finish the match, lose by default and are banned from European competitions for one year.

Boris Mitov recalled this on "Facebook".

May 29, 1993. Olympique Marseille host PSG after winning the Champions League. The derby turns into a real war, with the two sets of supporters firing signal flares at each other; dozens are injured and more than 140 are arrested.

June 15, 1998. England play Tunisia at the "Vélodrome" in the World Cup. Three days of street riots in Marseille end with dozens injured and detained.

In the new century, the derbies between Olympique and PSG have traditionally been accompanied by serious riots and incidents. In one of them, a Marseille supporter was left permanently disabled. All this led to away-fan bans being imposed for these matches.

September 20, 2015. Olympique Marseille host Olympique Lyon. The match is abandoned after widespread bottle and pyrotechnic throwing, and entire sections of the "Vélodrome" are closed.

June 11, 2016. England play Russia at the "Vélodrome" in the European Championship. For three days, Russian ultras systematically attack and beat up England fans around Marseille. On match day, the Russians break through the buffer zone at the "Vélodrome" and storm the England section, assaulting random fans. Dozens are injured.

October 25, 2021. Olympique Marseille host PSG. The Parisians attempt to storm the stadium, followed by clashes with police, tear gas, injured officers and dozens of arrests.

April 7, 2022. Olympique Marseille host PAOK in the Conference League. Before the match, there are clashes between ultras and an exchange of fireworks, followed by attempts to storm the away section inside the "Vélodrome".

September 13, 2022. Olympique Marseille host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. The mutual firing of signal flares and flares between fans in the stands leaves 17 police officers injured, two German fans hurt and 17 people detained.

October 29, 2023. Olympique Marseille host Olympique Lyon. Lyon’s bus is pelted with stones as it approaches the stadium, coach Fabio Grosso suffers serious facial injuries, and the match is called off.

Olympique Marseille have several major ultras factions (SW87, CU84, MTP), all far-left and antifascist. Along these lines, they are twinned with other well-known far-left and antifascist groups, such as those of AEK, Livorno and St. Pauli.

Levski’s most influential ultras faction (Sofia Zapad) is distinctly far-right, while the entire fan group is known for its right-wing and anti-communist political views. Sofia Zapad are twinned with Lazio’s Irriducibili, whose main ideological enemy, alongside Roma, is Livorno.

In the summer, Levski played a Champions League qualifying play-off against AEK, and there were clashes with police and attempts by Greek antifascists to launch attacks in Athens. Last night at the "Vélodrome", AEK ultras were reportedly present in an organised group.

In 2022, Levski played PAOK in the Conference League, and the two clubs agreed that there would be no away fans at either match because of the high-risk nature of both fan groups.

For 10 days before the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski at the "Vélodrome", the hosts explained how risky the encounter was and how they would be unable to maintain order if more than 3,000 tickets were allocated to the visiting supporters. That is 5% of the more than 60,000-capacity "Vélodrome", as stipulated by UEFA rules. Only 500 tickets were allocated.

And, on top of this entire chronology, for some completely incomprehensible reason the managements of Levski and Olympique Marseille decided that there would be no problem with several dozen tourists (NOT FAR-RIGHT ULTRAS) from Levski’s charter flight being seated not merely outside the away enclosure, but in a central stand.

And on top of everything else, they were all to be decked out in Levski fan merchandise, but without any adequate security from either stewards or police.

No, Europe’s "decline" has nothing to do with what happened at the "Vélodrome" last night. The utter idiocy of the police and football administrators from Marseille and Sofia does.

And no, only the hosts are not responsible, because the visiting club voluntarily agreed to have its own passengers from its own charter flight plonked in the middle of this cauldron, with absolutely no adequate guarantee of their safety.

Even though it should be obvious to EVERYONE that riots are happening at the "Vélodrome" CONTINUOUSLY. Long before Merkel became Chancellor of Germany.

P.S. The situation is so absurd for so many reasons that it can be compared to Bruce Willis as John McClane in "Die Hard with a Vengeance", when "Simon Says" he should show up in Harlem with a specific sign. Except that he at least had a gun under the sign...