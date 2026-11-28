FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Do you remember when European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis was trying to convince us that adopting the euro would support Bulgaria’s economic development?

Similar claims can also be found on the official government website “evroto.bg”, part of the notorious “information campaign” before our accession to the eurozone. It was supposedly meant to explain to citizens the pros and cons of membership, but in reality it merely filled public transport with painfully boring posters in the style of “European realism” (even socialist realism was more creative).

Do you remember how Dombrovskis and his colleagues, with smiles and embraces, urged the politicians in power at the time to bring us into the monetary union as soon as possible? Even in defiance of the Constitution and public opinion, trampling on not one but two entirely lawful initiatives to hold a referendum on the matter!

And do you remember how local bankers and presidents, whose services were no longer needed, took turns appearing on television to promise us a “golden shower” and rivers of milk and honey in the club of the rich?

How often Stoyan Panchev and I argued with all kinds of supposedly “more competent” experts about the risks that adopting the euro posed to the country? Fiscal, inflationary and others? How former prime ministers swore that prices would not budge after accession!

So what happened in the end? We entered the eurozone, safe and sound, and lo and behold! Not only did prices move (and by a lot), but the European Commission suddenly realized that Bulgaria actually had economic problems. And serious ones at that.

Excessive budget deficit, government spending out of control, and, on top of that, serious macroeconomic imbalances, according to the assessment in the new “European Semester”. Very bad!

Now Dombrovskis is wagging his finger gravely and sternly lecturing us that we have let the situation get out of hand. We have not done enough to correct the problems! But will anyone ask Mr. Dombrovskis where he was sleeping all these years? Did he not see what was happening in the sphere of public finances? I see he wears glasses; he should be able to see?

Since we at EKIP could see very well what was happening, as could quite a few other colleagues in Bulgaria, I am somewhat skeptical that the EC was completely unaware that government spending was out of control. That the budget deficit was actually at 3% of GDP only “on paper”. That expenses were deliberately being hidden in drawers at the Road Infrastructure Agency.

At the EC and the ECB, they have always acted as if they had neither eaten nor smelled the onion. That was also the case when the debt crisis struck 15 years ago and the great experts there were suddenly surprised that public finances in a number of countries were completely unsustainable. That the Greeks had been falsifying the data and plundering public projects as if there were no tomorrow. Never mind that they could have figured this out simply by asking some random fellow Bulgarian who had spent a summer holiday there.

Not to mention the inflation criterion, which we met for less than half a year and then violated again as of August 2025. But the decision had already been made; those criteria are merely a formality anyway, right? Well, apparently they are not anymore.

How can I explain it to you? It is complicated; perhaps it depends on which side of the bed the bosses at the EC wake up on, or which side of the next loan for Ukraine we in Bulgaria find ourselves on.

All right, but how many times has France been in breach, and how many times has the EC recommended fining it? Yes, but “France is France”, as the Commission’s most clear-headed president used to say back in the day. Who are you, Ganyo, to compare yourself with France? Yes, in the Union we are all equal, but some are more equal than others.

Apparently, it has always been this way and always will be. By now, it is clear to every unbiased observer who the fools and who the sharp operators are in this whole story. Bulgarians have the unenviable talent of often finding themselves on the other side of the coin as a result of a great deal of misguided cleverness.

We joined the “club of the rich”—congratulations to us. And congratulations on the “membership fee”.

Source: trud.bg