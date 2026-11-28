Saturday’s sports schedule on television offers matches from the Bulgarian league and the leading European football championships, a Davis Cup semifinal, decisive Formula 1 and MotoGP sessions, as well as an extensive program of winter sports.

Football begins at noon

At 12:45, Lokomotiv Plovdiv host Spartak Varna in a First League match on Diema Sport. Botev Vratsa – Ludogorets follows at 15:15, and Cherno More – Botev Plovdiv at 17:45, also on Diema Sport.

The English program features Preston – Norwich at 14:30 and Manchester United – Brentford at 17:00 on Diema Sport 2. Ipswich – Aston Villa kicks off at 19:30 on the same channel.

Hamburger – Bayern at 16:30 and Stuttgart – Eintracht Frankfurt at 19:30 will be shown on Nova Sport. Hertha – Karlsruher is on Diema Sport 3 from 14:00, while Osnabrück – Hannover begins at 21:30 on Diema Sport.

The Spanish program includes Betis – Rayo Vallecano at 15:00, Málaga – Athletic Bilbao at 17:15, Elche – Atlético Madrid at 19:30 and Real Madrid – Alavés at 22:00 on MAX Sport 4. In Italy, Frosinone – Parma is at 16:00, Torino – Lazio at 19:00 and Inter – Genoa at 21:45 on MAX Sport 3.

Le Mans – Lille and Paris Saint-Germain – Lorient both kick off at 21:45 on Diema Sport 2, with the latter match being shown on Diema Sport 3. Palmeiras – Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores is at 22:00 on MAX Sport 2.

Formula 1 and MotoGP in key sessions

The motorsport program begins with MotoGP at 11:00 on MAX Sport 2, featuring the second practice session and qualifying for the Valencian Grand Prix. Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying sessions are at 13:40, while the MotoGP sprint is at 16:00.

In Formula 1, the third practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix is at 16:30 on Diema Sport 3. The Formula 2 sprint begins at 18:15, while Formula 1 qualifying is scheduled for 20:00. The Qatar Grand Prix itself will take place on Sunday, 29 November.

Tennis, volleyball and winter sports

The Davis Cup semifinal between Great Britain and Spain begins at 13:00 on Nova Sport. In volleyball, the matches are Ślepsk – SKRA Bełchatów at 13:00 on MAX Sport 1, Slavia – CSKA at 17:00 on BNT 3, Metalurg – Levski at 18:45 on MAX One and Barkom – Bogdanka Lublin at 21:30 on MAX Sport 1.

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 will broadcast competitions in cross-country skiing, biathlon, Nordic combined, luge, ski jumping and alpine events. Snowboarding is on BNT 3 at 07:00, with other winter sports events scheduled later in the day.

Other highlights include the BMW Australian PGA Championship golf tournament at 06:00 on MAX Sport 1, snooker from the UK Championship at 15:15 and 21:00 on Eurosport 2, and the Cage Warriors 215 gala at 23:30 on MAX Sport 1.