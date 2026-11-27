Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire in the Black Sea that would allow the safe export of food and agricultural products, and is awaiting Russia’s response. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

“We are ready for a ceasefire. We are grateful to India, Türkiye and Egypt, which are playing an active and important role in de-escalating tensions in the Black Sea, as well as in mediation efforts. We are now awaiting Russia’s response,” Sybiha told Ukrainian public television.

According to him, the Ukrainian proposal has already been conveyed to Kyiv’s international partners. It focuses on halting attacks at sea, freedom of navigation and the possibility for Ukrainian agricultural products to reach global markets.

The Dispute Over Russia’s Oil Infrastructure

Sybiha also said that Russia had proposed that Ukraine stop attacks on the Russian oil sector as part of a possible ceasefire. Kyiv, however, will consider this proposal only as part of a broader energy ceasefire agreement.

Thus, the two sides are placing different emphasis on the possible format. Ukraine insists that the maritime ceasefire should focus on the safety of ships and food exports, while linking it to attacks on energy facilities would require separate and broader arrangements.

Mediation Efforts and Black Sea Security

The issue of a maritime ceasefire has been discussed in an international format for months. In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that India, Türkiye, Egypt and other countries were taking part in talks on restoring civilian shipping and agricultural exports.

Türkiye has also presented Moscow and Kyiv with a draft moratorium aimed at ensuring the safety of commercial vessels in the Black Sea. According to reports by Turkish media, the document provides for separate routes for Ukrainian and Russian ships heading to the Bosphorus.

The issue is also of direct importance to Bulgaria because of the safety of shipping in the western part of the Black Sea. The European Parliament called for European funding for Bulgaria and Romania to counter threats in the region. Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said that a political decision was needed to halt strikes against commercial vessels.

At present, no final ceasefire agreement has been announced. The next step is Moscow’s official response to the proposal presented by Kyiv through its international partners.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net