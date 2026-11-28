Jock Palfreeman sparked a strong reaction among Levski supporters with a comment on Facebook about the clashes surrounding the match against Olympique Marseille. The Australian called some of the Bulgarian fans “neo-Nazis” and wrote: “Why are the neo-Nazis from “Levski” always the victims?”

In his post, Palfreeman claimed that Bulgarian supporters had made Nazi salutes and chanted racist slogans. He called on Bulgaria to start banning the “football gangs” that he describes as neo-Nazi groups. His claims were made against the backdrop of two separate aspects of the investigation in France, but they do not constitute facts established by a court ruling.

11 Bulgarians injured in Marseille

The clashes took place on November 26 at the Vélodrome stadium before and during the Europa League fifth-round match between Olympique Marseille and Levski. Eleven Bulgarian supporters were injured, and five were taken to hospital. According to the Bulgarian consul in Lyon, no Bulgarian citizens have been arrested.

The French prosecutor’s office launched two investigations. The first concerns aggravated intentional bodily harm committed by a group of people using weapons on the premises of a sports facility. The second concerns incitement to hatred over alleged Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence against the Bulgarian fans. “Such acts of violence have no place either in sport or in the public sphere, and these actions will not go unpunished,” he said. UEFA also condemned the disorder and appointed disciplinary inspectors.

Levski lost 0:1 and remained on 7 points

On the pitch, Olympique Marseille won 1:0. Amine Gouiri converted a penalty in the 28th minute. Levski remained on 7 points and occupy 16th place in the league phase. The capital club’s next match is against Septemvri Sofia on November 29 at 16:00 in Sofia.

Who is Jock Palfreeman

Palfreeman is an Australian citizen who was sentenced in Bulgaria to 20 years in prison for the murder of student Andrey Monov and the attempted murder of Anton Zakharyev following an incident in Sofia in December 2007. He has always maintained that he acted in defense of a person who was being attacked.

The Sofia Court of Appeals granted him conditional early release in September 2019. In May 2020, the Supreme Court of Cassation refused to reopen the proceedings, leaving his release in effect.

Sources: afp.com, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg