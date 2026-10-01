Why the Shipka renovation caused tension

The renovation of the Freedom Monument on Mount Shipka, which began on September 3, 2026, has grown from a long-awaited conservation project into a political, public and diplomatic dispute. The monument is closed to visitors, and the activities are scheduled to last 642 calendar days, divided into three construction seasons. Due to the climatic conditions of the Shipka Pass, the work will be carried out mainly between April 1 and October 31, with the expected deadline being August 2029.

What the renovation includes

The project envisages a comprehensive intervention on the facades, replacement of the grouting mixtures, restoration of the lead cladding and removal of unstable stone elements. The insulation materials and plasters accumulated over the years on the interior walls must be removed in order to reveal the authentic stonework and limit the problem with moisture.

Repair of the northern staircase, restoration of the doors of the ossuary, renovation of the installations and changes to the interior spaces are also planned. After the completion of the construction activities, a new permanent exhibition “Shipka Epic” should be arranged. The management of the National Park-Museum “Shipka-Buzludzha” emphasizes that the celebrations will be able to be held around the monument, since the historical battlefield includes 26 more monuments and memorial signs.

The dispute over the company and the money

The main political criticism is directed at the choice of contractor. The contract was concluded on January 15, 2026 between the National Park-Museum “Shipka-Buzludzha“ and the Veliko Tarnovo company “Building Comfort“ EOOD. The value of the main contract is about 6.9 million euros, or approximately 13.5 million leva, and the estimated value of the order was about 14.2 million leva with VAT. The overall project also includes other contracts and activities.

“Vazrazhdane“ claims that the company is affiliated with the MRF and does not have the necessary experience to work on a national monument. The party demanded that the contract be terminated, an independent expert review be carried out, and the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev resign. Angel Yanchev described the project as a risk to the authentic appearance of the monument and accused the government of financing a company with insufficient capacity.

In July 2026, the Council of Ministers approved 3,151,475 euros to secure restoration and conservation activities. It was the discrepancy between the value of the main contract, the total size of the project and the allocated funding that became part of the public criticism.

Protest and reaction of the cabinet

The tension reached the repair site on September 30. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora, two men were detained for up to 24 hours after they refused to comply with police orders in the area of the monument and blocked workers.

Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev stated that the repair was legal and had been prepared for years. He announced monthly inspections by the General Directorate of the “Inspectorate for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage“, as well as more frequent publication of photos and videos from the site.

“We will do everything possible to have more visibility and transparency in order to stop these speculations“, said Evtim Miloshev.

The director of the museum, Chavdar Angelov, defended the project and pointed out that the goal is to remove the moisture and restore the authentic stone construction, and not to change the historical meaning of the monument.

What the Russian Embassy said

The Embassy of the Russian Federation sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In its position, the diplomatic mission stated that it shares the concern for preserving the historical truth about the Russo-Turkish War and the original appearance of the monument, which it defines as an important symbol for Russia and Bulgaria.

“We count on the competent Bulgarian authorities to ensure the careful and delicate restoration of this monument“, the position states.

The embassy added that it sent the note on the basis of Article 14 of the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between Russia and Bulgaria of August 4, 1992. It insists that the future exhibition reflect the “undistorted truth“ for the events of 1877-1878. Bulgarian institutions have not yet publicly announced a separate response to the diplomatic note.

Thus, the dispute over the repair of Shipka now encompasses not only the technical solutions and the public procurement, but also the question of who has the right to determine the way in which the national memory will be presented. What is confirmed at the moment is that the repair continues, the monument remains closed, and the state promises increased control and publicity over the implementation.

Sources: BTA, bTV News, BNT