For another year, Fibank supports the Snowboard World Cup starts in Bansko

Fibank (First Investment Bank) for another year supports the Snowboard World Cup starts, which will be held on January 17 and 18, 2026 in the best ski resort in Bulgaria - Bansko.

The prestigious event will bring together 127 competitors from 20 countries and thousands of winter sports fans from all over the world.

„With its support for the competition – First Investment Bank once again proves its sustainable approach to Bulgarian sport, which is an essential part of our corporate social responsibility. "As a major long-standing partner of sports initiatives in Bulgaria and a leader in customer service, Fibank will once again provide all attendees with secure, convenient and fast payment methods, both at the sports facilities and outside them," commented Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fibank.

During the competitions, the branded Fibank tent, which will be positioned on Banderishka Polyana, will become a center of entertainment for visitors of all ages with a variety of games and activities, led by Deyan Slavchev – Deo. Within the framework of the initiatives for speed, dexterity and good mood, Fibank will give away a total of 1,100 prizes, including 3 one-day ski passes.

The competition in Bansko will be the largest winter sports event in the country and a key stage in the fight for Olympic quotas for Milan-Cortina 2026. The competitions will be broadcast on 20 television channels around the world.

In addition to Fibank's support for the Snowboard World Cup starts, the bank also supports the development of winter sports in Bulgaria as a proud General Sponsor of the Bulgarian Ski Federation (BFSki).