Beto highly evaluates Stanimir Stoilov in Göztepe

Former Portuguese national goalkeeper Beto expressed a positive opinion about the work of Stanimir Stoilov at the helm of Göztepe. The goalkeeper led the Turkish club's team in the period 2017-2020 and continues to monitor its development, reports gong.bg.

“I think Göztepe was part of the Turkish Super League for a long time, and now it is starting to pursue higher goals in the championship again. Economic conditions and transfer policy are always key. From this point of view, I can say that Göztepe is going in the right direction“, said Beto.

The former goalkeeper, who is currently part of the Portuguese Football Federation team, also commented on the club's selection strategy, as well as Stanimir Stoilov's contribution. “He played in Portugal during his football career. Stoilov knows what value Portuguese and Brazilian players can bring to a team. Brazilian players have special talents and skills. Portuguese players also stand out with their quality, dedication and mentality“, Beto emphasized.

“Although I am not directly involved with the club at the moment, from the sidelines it is clear how this structure leads to development. The biggest difference in Göztepe is the stability. Today the club is perceived as successful in the transfer market, which increases interest in its players and opens up opportunities for future growth“, the former Portuguese international added.