AZ Alkmaar humiliate PSV Eindhoven to win Dutch Super Cup

AZ Alkmaar achieved a convincing victory over PSV Eindhoven 4-0 to win the Dutch Super Cup in the opening match of the Dutch season between last year's champions and the cup holders.

Joey Veerman was sent off after nine minutes for a kick in the face of AZ's Meeks Meerdink, putting the champions at a disadvantage at home and giving AZ an advantage they quickly exploited.

Meerdink headed the opener in the 25th minute, and Wesley Patati, Elijah Dijkstra and Ro-Zangelo Daal added three more goals in the space of 15 minutes in the second half.

AZ, who won The Dutch Cup last season, won the Super Cup for the first time since 2010. PSV won four of the five previous matches.