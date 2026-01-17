Three Bulgarians reach the finals of the Alpine Snowboarding World Cup in Bansko

Bulgarian competitors started their participation strongly on the first day of the Alpine Snowboarding World Cup starts in Bansko. Three representatives of the country managed to qualify for the final phase of the parallel giant slalom, reports BTA. In the men's race, the world champion in the parallel slalom Tervel Zamfirov secured a place among the best, who finished the qualifications with a third time, as well as the winner of the World Cup from the past Radoslav Yankov, who took sixth position. In the women's race, Malena Zamfirova recorded an excellent performance, who also found a place in the finals with a third result.

Bansko is hosting Snowboard World Cup starts for the fifth time, and the most successful Bulgarian competitor to date remains Radoslav Yankov. In 2017, he triumphed in the parallel giant slalom and finished second in another start, and last season he again climbed onto the podium with third place in the same discipline.

It was last year in Bansko that the brother and sister Tervel and Malena Zamfirov made a serious breakthrough. Then, 15-year-old Malena made her World Cup debut, and Tervel achieved his first major success in the men's category, finishing in fourth position.

The competition weekend opened on Friday with a traditional parade of nations through the streets of Bansko. It was attended by snowboarders, their coaching teams and officials, and the event attracted many residents and guests of the city, who filled “Pirin“ Street to welcome the participants.

The opening ceremony ended with the draw for the starting numbers in today's competition. The President of the Bulgarian Ski Federation, Tseko Minev, and the Mayor of Bansko, Stoycho Banenski, wished success to all competitors and emphasized that Bulgaria welcomes them as if they were at home.