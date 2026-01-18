Eintracht Frankfurt sacks Dino Topmöller

Eintracht Frankfurt has terminated the contract of head coach Dino Topmöller, German media Sky and Bild report. The Bundesliga club has not yet issued an official statement, DPA and BTA specify.

The decision was discussed after the 3:3 draw against Werder Bremen in Friday's championship match. After the meeting, the club's sporting director Markus Krosche held a meeting with the Supervisory Board, where the future of the coach was discussed.

Topmöller took over Eintracht in the summer of 2023 and achieved serious success in his first season, qualifying the team for the Champions League with an offensive and attractive style of play.

However, the Frankfurt team has failed to take a step forward this campaign. In 18 Bundesliga matches played, Eintracht has already conceded 39 goals, which proved decisive in parting ways with the 43-year-old specialist.