If eliminated by Maccabi: CSKA will meet the winner of Lugano - Runavik in the Conference League playoffs

The CSKA team again drew a relatively favorable draw in the Conference League, and if they are eliminated by Maccabi Tel Aviv in the third round of the Europa League, they will meet the winner of the match between the Swiss Lugano and Runavik from the Faroe Islands.

Hristo Yanev's team will be away in the first match on August 20 and will possibly host the return match in a week at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski". Victories in this round would provide the "reds" place in the group stage and prestigious matches at least until Christmas.

CSKA has avoided more serious rivals such as the Portuguese Braga, Dynamo Kiev or Qarabag, which the team has already eliminated.

The vice-champion of Bulgaria CSKA 1948 will play the loser of the pair between the Czech Hradec Kralove and the Turkish Besiktas in the playoffs for the Conference League, if they eliminate the Greek Panathinaikos. This was determined by the draw drawn by UEFA.

"The Reds" will meet an opponent coming from the Europa League, and this was one of the toughest options for them. In addition, CSKA 1948 will also be playing away in the second leg if they reach this round.

Among the other possible opponents of CSKA 1948 in the draw were the winner of the match between Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) and Katowice (Poland), the loser of the match between Benfica (Portugal) and Hearts (Scotland), the winner of the match between HIK Helsinki (Finland) and Motherwell (Scotland), as well as the winner of the match between Valur (Iceland) and Nordsjaelland (Denmark).

The playoff round matches in the Conference League will be played on August 20 and 27.