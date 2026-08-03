English football club Newcastle United have rejected champions Arsenal's first bid for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Sky Sports reports.

The Gunners are in direct talks with the north-east English club for the Brazilian midfielder, who has already joined his teammates for pre-season training in Spain.

Guimaraes, 28, who captains the Magpies, has said he wants to join Arsenal earlier in the summer. Newcastle, however, want him to stay with them as he has two years left on his contract. The Londoners, for their part, have begun internal negotiations on whether to make a new higher offer for the midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes has been a Newcastle player since 2022, and during that time he has played in 195 matches in all competitions and scored 31 goals. In 2025, he was part of the squad that achieved success in the League Cup tournament.

Liverpool have informed Tottenham that Cody Gakpo is not for sale this summer, despite the North London club's willingness to spend a significant amount to secure the Netherlands international's signature.

The Merseysiders are determined to keep the versatile striker, who has a contract until 2030, with new manager Andoni Iraola keen to tackle the team's injury crisis.

This is why Liverpool are currently ruling out parting ways with Gakpo, despite growing interest from Tottenham, according to talkSPORT.

„The Reds“ have made it clear that the Dutchman remains a key part of their plans under Iraola, but it seems that “Spurs“ are ready to test Liverpool's resolve with a solid financial offer.