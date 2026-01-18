The 2026 Formula 1 season could become a decisive moment for the future of four-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman himself admitted this in an interview with the newspaper De Telegraaf, quoted by sportal.bg.

Verstappen has a current contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, but the contract contains clauses that would allow his early departure under certain circumstances. That is why the 2026 season, when completely new technical rules will come into force in Formula 1, is expected to provide a clear indication of which teams have adapted best to the changes.

“Could 2026 be decisive? In principle - yes. But I personally approach this topic quite calmly. Whatever happens, I will find a way to deal with it and things will be sorted out“, commented Verstappen.

The pilot did not rule out the possibility of leaving the sport earlier than expected if the development after the introduction of the new rules does not meet his expectations. “Is there a chance that I will not drive until 2029 if I do not like the new regulations? Yes, but that would mean a really bad development for us. I have always said that I want to finish my career in Formula 1 with Red Bull. I have an excellent relationship with the team and that is extremely important. However, many more things need to happen for there to be complete clarity, and they are not only related to Formula 1“, added the Dutchman.