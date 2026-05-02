World Cup 2026: Decisive match for Iran, fate to be decided in Zurich

The uncertainty surrounding the participation of the Iranian national team in the 2026 World Cup remains, despite initial assurances from FIFA. After Gianni Infantino's statements that the Asian team's place is guaranteed, new details have emerged that indicate that a final decision is yet to come.

According to information from “Associated Press”, a key meeting between FIFA representatives and the Iranian Football Federation will be held in Zurich on May 20. It is there that all the details regarding the team's possible participation in the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico will be clarified.

The plan calls for Iran to play at least three group stage matches on US territory – against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. It is the visa regime and geopolitical tensions that are calling this organization into question.

There has already been an attempt on the Iranian side to move the matches to Mexico, but such an option was not approved. The meeting in Zurich is expected to provide a final answer as to whether coach Amir Galenoei's team will participate or whether it will lead to an unprecedented scenario of being eliminated from the tournament.