Sinner "expressly" passed through Zverev in the final in Madrid

Yanick Sinner "expressly" passed through Alexander Zverev with 6:1, 6:2 in the final of the Masters 1000 Madrid and continued his historic dominance in world tennis, BTA reports. With the victory, the Italian became the first tennis player in history with five consecutive titles in the "Masters" 1000 series. In his incredible series, he has lost only two sets, and his successes came in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and now in Madrid.

Sinner did not give Zverev a single opportunity to break through and recorded his ninth consecutive victory against the German. The Italian realized all four of his break chances and won an impressive 93% of the points on first serve.

After the match, Sinner commented: “I started very well and made a quick breakthrough. My opponent was not at his usual level today, so I tried not to make mistakes.“

The trophy in Madrid means that Yannick Sinner has now won eight of the nine “Masters“ 1000 tournaments. The only trophy missing remains the one in Rome, where next week he can become only the second tennis player after Novak Djokovic to achieve the so-called “Golden Masters“.