Lando Norris takes the sprint before the Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris brought McLaren a double victory in the sprint race of the US Grand Prix in Miami, after finishing ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastre, BTA reports. Third place went to Charles Leclerc with Ferrari, and for the first time this season the Mercedes drivers remained outside the podium. Norris started from pole position and did not lose the lead until the very end. After 19 laps, the Briton crossed the finish line first with a lead of 3.766 seconds over Piastre, while Leclerc remained more than six seconds behind the winner.

The race turned out to be disappointing for Mercedes, especially for the leader in the general classification Kimi Antonelli. The Italian lost two positions at the start and was subsequently penalised for going off the track, which left him in sixth place.

His teammate George Russell also struggled, with the two Mercedes drivers swapping places several times during the race.



Max Verstappen in Red Bull finished fifth after an interesting duel with Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari's second car remained in seventh place. Despite the difficult sprint, Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the drivers' standings with 75 points. Russell is second with 68, and Leclerc is third with 55 points. Hamilton follows with 43, Norris with 33 and Piastre with 28.