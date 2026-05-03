Lukas Podolski could end his football career

Lukas Podolski hinted that he is nearing the end of his career after helping Gornik Zabrze win the Polish Cup for the first time in 54 years. The Zabrze team defeated Rakow Czestochowa 2-0 in the final, played in front of nearly 50,000 spectators in Warsaw, BTA reports. "The plan is to end my career, but there could be a surprise if I leave the door slightly open," the 40-year-old former German international said after the match.

Lukas Podolski is a world champion with Germany at the 2014 World Cup. In his career, he has also played for Cologne, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

“Sometimes my family was left in the background and I want to change that”, admitted the striker.

Podolski only appeared in the game in the 89th minute of the final, but despite his limited participation, he was part of the historic success of Gornik Zabrze, which brought the club a seventh trophy in the tournament.