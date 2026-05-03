Cherno More took a point in Kardzhali

Cherno More retained the first place in the second four of the efbet League, after finishing 0:0 against Arda in a match from the 32nd round of the championship, BTA reports. After the draw, the “sailors“ remain at the top with a two-point lead over Lokomotiv, who later today face city rival Botev. Arda's team is only a point behind Plovdiv, and the “canaries“ are two more behind.

The first serious opportunity in the match was for the guests in the 16th minute. Lachezar Kotev combined with Svetoslav Kovachev in the penalty area, but the midfielder was slow and failed to find the goal. Shortly after, Dimitar Velkovski fired a long-range shot that was saved by Kristian Tomov.

The first accurate shot for the hosts came in the 39th minute through Nikolay Zlatev. After the break, there were few chances in front of both goals, but in the 77th minute Arda missed the clearest opportunity of the match.

Gustavo Cascardo crossed from the right to Birsent Karagaren, who failed to hit the target from close range. In added time, Lachezar Kotev also missed a good opportunity and so the match in Varna ended goalless.