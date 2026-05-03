Former Levski owner Todor Batkov pointed out the main factors behind the club's 27th championship title after the 1:0 victory over CSKA 1948, reports gong.bg. According to him, the biggest credit goes to the fans: “First of all, the audience, who never stops helping and loving Levski. This audience is not with you only when you win.“



Batkov put the coaching staff in second place, emphasizing the discipline, physical preparation and perseverance in the game of the “blues“. Third in his ranking is majority owner Nasko Sirakov, who he said has withstood the pressure and criticism during difficult periods.



He also compared the situation with that of Ludogorets, and according to him the main difference is the support from the stands: “Money alone is not enough. Ludogorets has no leaders in the locker room.“



Batkov singled out Georgi Kostadinov, Kristian Dimitrov and Svetoslav Vutsov as leaders in the current Levski squad. He also commented on the future of the club, expressing a positive opinion about the new owner Atanas Bostandzhiev and emphasizing that the great dream of Levski fans remains the modernization of the stadium.