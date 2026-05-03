Ioana Ilieva won bronze at the Grand Prix of Fencing in the Republic of Korea

Ioana Ilieva won a bronze medal in sabre at the Grand Prix of Fencing in Incheon, in which 156 competitors participated, BTA reports. The Bulgarian made a strong performance on the way to the award, recording four consecutive victories. She started with a success against Sophie Liu with 15:6, and then overcame Xueyi Zhao with 15:10.

In the round of 16, Ioana Ilieva eliminated the world vice-champion Zuzana Cheslar after a success with 15:13. In the quarterfinals, the Bulgarian was even more convincing and defeated Sarah Balzer with 15:4.

In the battle for a place in the final, Ilieva lost to Maya Chamberlain and finished in third place in the final standings. The title was won by Yana Egoryan, who competed under neutral status. The 32-year-old fencer is a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion.