Salah: Gerrard told me how to leave Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has made one of his most revealing comments about his future, confirming that leaving Liverpool at the end of the season was a conscious decision, shaped by a personal conversation with Steven Gerrard. The Egyptian, who traditionally chooses his words carefully, admitted that he was close to leaving in the winter, when the tension around him escalated. That's when Gerrard intervened decisively.

“People don't know he was here. We had a very good conversation“, Salah revealed to the microphones of “TNT Sports”. “He told me not to leave through the back door. "I'm happy to be leaving through the front door," Salah added.

The striker stressed that this advice remained in his mind and influenced his final decision, namely to wait for the right moment and end his period at “Anfield“ with dignity.

“Everything that's happening this season makes me think it's time to leave,“ he added.