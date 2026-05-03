Lokomotiv (Pd) beat Botev (Pd) with two goals by Joel Zwartz

Lokomotiv Plovdiv won the city derby against Botev Plovdiv 2:0 in a playoff match in the second four of the efbet League, reports BTA. The big hero for the “black and white“ was Joel Zwartz, who scored both goals. The hosts from Botev played with one less man from the 15th minute, after Emerson Rodriguez received a direct red card for a kick in the face of Lucas Riyan after VAR intervention.

Just three minutes later, Lokomotiv took advantage of their numerical advantage. Catalin Itou crossed perfectly to Zwartz, and the Dutch striker scored with a header for 1:0.

In the second half, the “canaries“ tried to get back into the game and even scored a goal through Franklin Mascotte in the 74th minute, but after a nearly five-minute review with VAR, the goal was disallowed for offside.

In added time, Zwartz made it 2:0 and sealed the success of the “Smurfs“.

After the victory, Lokomotiv Plovdiv collected 49 points and came in fifth place, ahead of Cherno More. Botev Plovdiv remains last in the second four with 43 points.