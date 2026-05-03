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Champions, but poor compared to England - Premier League crushes competition again this year

Champions, but poor compared to England - Premier League crushes competition again this year

Inter and Barcelona are one step away from trophies, but the real jackpot is in the Premier League

Май 3, 2026 19:36 100

Champions, but poor compared to England - Premier League crushes competition again this year - 1
Joan Patashev Joan Patashev Кореспондент на ФАКТИ в Италия

The final right of the season in Europe brings not only glory, but also serious financial dividends. Inter and Barcelona are on the verge of triumphing in Serie A and La Liga respectively, but although prestigious, these successes do not equal the financial weight of the English model. According to data from “Calcio e Finanza“, the championship title in Italy will bring Inter around 15.7 million euros, which is a solid bonus, but far from the top of the European financial pyramid.

In Spain, the situation is similar, where Barcelona would collect around 19.2 million euros if they won the title. However, the real difference comes from England. In the Premier League, the champion, whether it is Manchester City or Arsenal, will receive an impressive €61.5 million.

This difference is not accidental. The English league continues to dominate economically thanks to huge television rights revenues and its global popularity.