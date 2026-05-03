Our ensemble became the champion in the cross-country battles at the European Cup in Baku

The Bulgarian women's ensemble triumphed in the cross-country battles at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, after winning the gold medals in the final, BTA reports. The Bulgarian team — Sofia Ivanova, Margarita Vasileva, Magdalina Minevska, Emilia Obretenova, Raya Bozhilova and Magdalena Valkova — received a score of 27.350 points for the combination with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The Russian team, participating with neutral status, finished in second place with 27.050 points, and the bronze medals went to Israel with 26.800.

The Bulgarian ensemble, led by coaches Vessela Dimitrova and Yasena Stoyneva, defended its title from last year. On the way to gold, the team eliminated Belarus (with neutral status), who had won the qualifiers, in the first round after a convincing 27.950 to 21.400 in the five-ball performance.