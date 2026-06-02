Ajax appoints Mitchell, who led Girona relegated from Primera, as coach

Spaniard Mitchell will become the coach of Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam. The specialist is expected to sign a two-year contract later this week, Dutch media reported.

The 50-year-old Mitchell currently leads Girona, which qualified for the Champions League in 2024, but failed to save it from relegation to La Liga last season. The signing of Mitchell, whose full name is Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz, was announced after new Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff said he preferred a Spanish coach and identified the Girona coach as the main candidate.

Ajax finished fifth in the Dutch league last month and secured a place in the Conference League through the play-offs after a disappointing season.

As a result, the club will begin their European campaign in the second qualifying round on July 23, with pre-season training scheduled for June 22.

Mitchell, whose appointment has not been officially confirmed, will take over from compatriot Oscar Garcia, who was interim coach at Ajax in the latter stages of the season.

The club started last season with John Heitinga in charge, but after he was sacked, Fred Grimm took over as interim coach before he too was removed.