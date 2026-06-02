Sampdoria eyes Julio Velasquez

Levski coach Julio Velasquez has come into Sampdoria's sights. The Genoa club is in Serie "B", but is struggling to attack a place in the elite in the new season. According to Tommaso Maschio of "Repubblica di Genova", there is a high probability that the Spaniard will change "Gerena" for "Marassi".

The publication recalls that Don Julio has already worked in Italy - at the head of Udinese in 2018. A few seasons later, the coach worked together with the new sports director of "Il Doria" Americo Branco in the Netherlands. It is believed that the newly elected boss of the "Sailors" highly appreciates the qualities of the specialist from Salamanca.

Another name that is associated with "La Samp" is that of the former Bayern (Munich), Milan and Barcelona midfielder Mark van Bommel. Also mentioned are the Danes Lars Friis and Bo Henriksen, who parted ways with Mainz 05 at the end of last year, the former West Brom manager Ryan Mason, the former Swiss international Rafael Vicky, who currently works in the USA.

The Apennines note that Velasquez led Levski to the Bulgarian championship title, and he and his team are facing the matches of the preliminary rounds of the Champions League.