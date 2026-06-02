Barcelona still considering Bayern Munich goal machine Harry Kane

Spanish champions Barcelona are still considering the possibility of signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, reports Catalan publication Sport.es.

The striker's €65m release clause expired a few months ago and Barca will have to negotiate with the Bavarians for Kane if they decide to finalise his acquisition. Bayern Munich will open negotiations for €80m.

Kane has played in 51 games in all competitions this season, scoring 61 goals and providing seven assists. His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.