Zverev eliminated 19-year-old Rafael Hodar and is in the Roland Garros semifinals for the fifth time

Alexander Zverev, who remained the highest-ranked tennis player at "Roland Garros", qualified for the semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years.

The German, who is number 2 in the schedule, won 7:6(3), 6:1, 6:3 against 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Hodar in the first quarterfinal of the men's program.

Zverev showed a very good and very calm game against the debutant Hodar, having difficulties only in the first set. In it, the young Spaniard was the first to break and took a 5:2 game lead. However, he was unable to close the first set, and this proved to be crucial for the outcome of the match.

The world number 3 tied the score at 5:5, and in the tiebreak he managed to win all four points after the exchange of courts and after 7:3 points took the first set.

This gave additional confidence to Zverev, who took the second set, this time in just 37 minutes. In the third set, Zverev broke again very early - in the first game, and had no problems closing the match with 6:3.

In the semifinals on Friday, Zverev will play the winner of the pair between Brazilian Joao Fonseca and Czech Jakub Menšík.