Arsenal and Manchester United enter battle for expensive West Ham midfielder

West Ham will ask for a large sum for the transfer of midfielder Matheus Fernandes. Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the 21-year-old player of the Londoners.

According to "The ​​Times", the clubs were informed that the transfer fee for the player will be around 80 million pounds.

It is noted that "the Hammers" do not want to sell the Portuguese player, but may be forced to do so to avoid breaching financial regulations after being relegated to the Championship.

Fernandez joined West Ham from Southampton for £38m in 2025. His former club will receive 15% of the player's next sale price.

Mateus made 36 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.