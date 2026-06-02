Bulgaria lost to Hungary and was eliminated from Euro 2026 in minifootball

Bulgaria lost 0:4 to Hungary and was eliminated in the 1/4 finals of the European Minifootball Championship, held in Bratislava.

Until today's match, the “lions” had not lost a single match and were showing an extremely high level, and today they did not play badly either. Hungary, who is the world vice-champion, cannot be said to have clearly outplayed our boys, but they showed a much calmer game and efficiency in their attacks.

Barnabas Barta opened the scoring in the 9th minute, after our defense “fell asleep” and from a cross, the Hungarian player scored. In the 21st minute, the best attack for our team came, when Iliya Petkov made a nice pass, and Aitov failed to score with a header from close range.

In the second half, Bulgaria had more possession of the ball, but with two counterattacks, the “Hungarians” managed to close the match. In the 37th minute, Bojoki scored with a header after a touch, and just a minute later, Andres Dunay made it 3:0 with another counterattack. In the 45th minute, Tibor Kess put an end to the dispute.

Until the end of the match, the home national team pressured their opponent, but they never managed to score an honorable goal. Thus, Bulgaria's dream ended and our team was eliminated in the 1/4 finals, failing to improve on their performance from the previous European Championship. Then the “Lions” won the bronze medals in 2022.

BULGARIA 0:4 HUNGARY



0:1 Barnabás Bárta (9)

0:2 Imre Bojokó (37)

0:3 Andres Dunay (38)

0:4 Tibor Kes (45)