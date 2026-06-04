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CSKA 1948 signs Bolivian attacking midfielder Hector Cuellar

CSKA 1948 signs Bolivian attacking midfielder Hector Cuellar

He comes from second division Dijon

Jun 4, 2026 17:15 58

CSKA 1948 signs Bolivian attacking midfielder Hector Cuellar - 1
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CSKA 1948 has made a second summer transfer.

After the “reds” attracted Bolivian midfielder Hector Cuellar to a three-year contract, today the club's sponsor introduced another new one. This is 23-year-old Frenchman Jules Meyer.

He comes from second division Dijon and plays as an attacking midfielder. Last season he played as a loanee in third division Brugge-Perrona, where he scored 6 goals and three assists in 27 championship matches.

In addition to being an attacking midfielder, Meyer can also play on both flanks of the attack.


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