Ilian Iliev will lead Cherno More in the new season

The most anticipated news for Cherno More fans in recent days was related to the team's coach Ilian Iliev, who was rumored to be leaving the club.

It became clear that Iliev will continue to lead the Varna “sailors“ during the current football campaign. The necessary agreement has been reached between him and the club management.

Thus, he continues to write his history at the club.

We recall that the specialist took over the Cherno More team in 2018.

He will lead the team for the first summer training session on June 15.