Teenager Mira Andreeva said she was "overjoyed" to reach her first Grand Slam final on Saturday after a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open.

The 19-year-old Russian has had some emotional ups and downs over the past year, but it always seemed more a question of when than if she would challenge for a major title.

Andreeva handled the moment with complete composure, ending Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak on clay.

“I'm still very, very nervous. I was very nervous before this match, she's had an incredible season. She is an incredible tennis player, a very difficult opponent and I am just super happy," said the eighth-seeded Russian.

"First of all, I am happy with the way I played, I am happy that I got revenge for the final in Madrid and I am happy that I am in my first Grand Slam final. I have never felt anything like this before and I am just very happy about this last match here in Paris," Andreeva added.

The political tension that has been spreading through women's tennis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago is raging again. Kostyuk refused to take a photo with Andreeva before the match or shake her hand after the match.