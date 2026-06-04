Jurgen Klopp would coach Real Madrid if Riquelme became president

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme wants to appoint Jurgen Klopp as head coach, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

"Enrique Riquelme will soon announce the name of the new coach he wants... And again, sources tell me it has to be Jurgen Klopp".

"Florentino Perez's candidate is Jose Mourinho, it's now official. Industry sources have named Jurgen Klopp as a potential candidate, suggested by Enrique Riquelme, but he will be the one to tell the fans about his strategy and names, so let's wait and see," Romano said.

Klopp has not held a managerial position since leaving Liverpool in 2024, and for Mourinho, Real would have to pay Benfica a transfer fee of around 15 million euros.