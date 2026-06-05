Today, June 5 (Friday), the finalists in the men's tournament of the second "Grand Slam" of the year - "Roland Garros" will become clear, after less than 24 hours ago we found out the finalists for the women.

The first semi-final clash is between Jakub Menšík and Alexander Zverev, and the match between the Czech and the German will start no earlier than 15:30 Bulgarian time.

In the evening session, there is an entirely Italian duel. In it, Matteo Arnaldi, ranked 104th in the world, plays against Flavio Cobolli, ranked 14th in the ATP rankings. Their match is no earlier than 20:00.

In the meantime, we should also see the 1/2-final singles matches for the juniors and the girls.

The girls go out on the court first no earlier than 12:00, and the boys no earlier than 13:30.

The match that should determine the other two participants in the grand final in the doubles will start no earlier than 13:00.

Today, both semifinals in the women's doubles are.

The juniors and girls have important semifinal matches in the doubles as well.

Once again, the ladies are first, starting no earlier than 15:00 Bulgarian time, and the commitments of the juniors are no earlier than 16:30. men.