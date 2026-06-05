A Bulgarian is the manager of the sensational Polish finalist at Roland Garros

Polish qualifier Maya Khwalinska continues to write one of the most impressive stories of this year's “Roland Garros".

The 24-year-old tennis player qualified for the final of the French Open and on Saturday will face Russian Mira Andreeva in a battle for the title.

Khwalinska began her participation in the qualifiers, but this did not stop her on the way to the greatest success of her career. The Pole recorded a total of nine consecutive victories in Paris - three in the qualifiers and six in the main draw, losing only one set during the tournament.

This is her first final in a Grand Slam tournament and it comes only in her third participation in the main draw of a top-level competition. Before this breakthrough, Khvalinska's best achievement was reaching the second round of “Wimbledon” in 2022.

The curious thing is that behind this impressive success there is also a Bulgarian connection. Khvalinska's manager is the Bulgarian Stefan Gyurov, who heads the international tennis agency “Top Five”.

Over the years, the agency has worked and continues to work with some of the biggest names in world tennis, including Elina Svitolina, Ons Jabert, Daniil Medvedev, Gael Monfils, Sofia Kenin, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Daria Kasatkina. Now, however, all the attention is focused on Maya Khvalinska, who has become the big sensation of “Roland Garros” and is only one victory away from the most significant title of her career.

Currently, the agency's clients include the Bulgarian U14 state champion Karla Barzakova.