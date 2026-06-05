Levski na Levskarite demands a General Meeting of the Bulgarian football champion

The minority shareholder "Levski na Levskarite" sent to the Management Board of PFC Levski a request to convene a General Meeting of Shareholders, the organization reports.

The organized fans rely on this forum to receive answers to questions regarding the plans of the future majority shareholder Atanas Bostandzhiev for the development of the football club.

"In strict compliance with the powers of a minority shareholder granted to us by the provisions of the Commercial Law, we sent to the Management Board of "Professional Football Club Levski" AD request to convene a General Meeting of Shareholders, writes the Association "Levski na levskarite".

"At this higher forum of management of our club, we count on receiving answers to our questions regarding the plans of the future majority shareholder for the development of our beloved club – the questions that we were going to ask him at the meeting that he averted", the organization adds.

The association is a minority shareholder in the club with a share of nearly 10%.

"We believe that the end of the football season is the moment for taking stock, reporting on what has been done during the year, adopting a financial report and, of course – for presenting and adopting a development plan and goals for the next season. Therefore, regardless of whether our invitation to meet with the new majority shareholder was accepted or not, the Association, if it were the majority shareholder, would in any case proceed to convene a reporting General Meeting of Shareholders of "Professional Football Club Levski“ AD", the announcement further states.

The Association adds that they do not expect the current president Nasko Sirakov to initiate or propose a meeting with the organized supporters, although he was named by the future owner Atanas Bostandzhiev as his representative in the management. They emphasize that Sirakov has not given a single meaningful answer to the questions posed in any case.

"We do not expect him to initiate or propose such a meeting in the near or more distant future, nor do we believe that at the moment there are any issues to be discussed with him, especially given the fact that his previous public statements have not given a single meaningful answer to the questions posed. Otherwise, the invitation would have been addressed to him," they add from the Union.