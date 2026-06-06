CSKA promised huge bonuses to its players if they win the title

The CSKA management has set an unconditional goal of a title next season, and negotiations with possible new recruits are in this direction. The targeted players are promised huge bonuses if they win the gold medals in the championship, writes „Tema Sport“.

In addition, a team bonus is also planned, which will be announced in the locker room during the summer training. It will be significantly larger than the one they shared with Levski in their triumph during the recently concluded campaign.

CSKA's players have also received a team bonus for lifting the Bulgarian Cup. However, a championship title will bring them many times greater rewards. The contracts of the new players, as before, will also include bonuses for qualifying for the main phase of the European tournaments. They will also be quite high.

CSKA's sports director Boyko Velichkov openly stated that the main goal in the new season will be winning the title. “CSKA will historically fight for first place at the new stadium - everywhere”, said the red boss in an interview with “The House of Football“ a few days ago. This is also the goal set for the coaching staff. In other words, if the season starts badly in the championship, it will almost certainly lead to a change of position.

The contracts of Hristo Yanev and his assistants also include a very solid bonus for winning the championship title. As is known, the Kazanlak specialist signed a two-year contract a few days after the end of the campaign.

Immediately after lifting the Bulgarian Cup, the players were introduced to the big goal for the new season. They had conversations with both sports director Boyko Velichkov and executive boss Vangel Vangelov. CSKA is confident that with a quality selection and the return to the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, the team's chances of ascending the throne in Bulgarian football are great.