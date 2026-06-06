Important news from the Argentina camp related to Lionel Messi

Argentina captain and top scorer Lionel Messi is already training with his teammates and has overcome the physical problem that has been bothering him for the last ten days. This was said by the head coach of the world football champions Lionel Scaloni at the press conference before the friendly match with Honduras, BTA reported.

The 38-year-old Messi suffered a muscle strain during his club team Inter Miami's 6:4 victory over Philadelphia Union at the end of last month. This has raised doubts about whether the eight-time winner of the "Golden Ball" will be ready for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which opens on June 11.

"Leo is fine and is even already training with the other boys. He is no longer preparing on his own," Scalon said.

"He is improving every day and I think he can take part in one of our upcoming friendly matches, at least for a while. We will see if it will be against Honduras or Iceland on Tuesday, but we are certainly more relaxed," added the coach, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar four years ago.

The upcoming World Cup will be Messi's sixth. Argentina begins its participation in it with a match against Algeria in the early hours of June 17. In the group stage, the "gauchos" will also play Austria and Jordan.