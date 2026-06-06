FIFA allowed fans to bring one bottle of water into the stands

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) announced that it will still allow fans to bring one bottle of water into the stands during the matches of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which opens on June 11, BTA reported.

The world headquarters announced earlier this week that it was banning the import of any bottles of liquids due to security measures, which, however, caused a serious negative response, mainly due to the extremely high temperatures at this time of year in Mexico and the southern US states.

FIFA's new regulation states that each fan will be able to bring one soft plastic bottle with a capacity of up to 590 milliliters.

However, any glass bottles, medals, hard plastic, as well as various types of drinking glasses remain prohibited.