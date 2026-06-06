Ferrari team boss urgently admitted to hospital

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur has been admitted to hospital and will miss today's qualifying for the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, the team announced, BTA reported.

"The Dark Horses" did not reveal the reason for the 58-year-old Frenchman's admission to the hospital.

Vassieur has led Ferrari since 2023, and last year he signed a new multi-year contract.

The difficult start to the Formula 1 season for Aston Martin will continue, as the team does not see any progress on the car. This was admitted by former Spanish driver Pedro de la Rosa, who is the team's representative.

The Silverstone-based team has not won a single point since the start of the season, and drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll had great difficulties with the control of the car during Friday practice before the Monaco Grand Prix and set 20th and 22nd times.

"We are where we are. The start of the season is difficult because we did not expect to be in the position we are in. The only good news is that the vibrations in the car are no longer there", De la Rosa said, quoted by Reuters.

"On a positive note, Fernando did not complain about his seat during practice. But the car is still very difficult to drive," the Spaniard added.

"We know that for the next few races we won't have time to make improvements to the car. There will be some, but it won't be soon. I feel sorry for Fernando and Lance, because after every race they have to go to the media and explain the same problems," concluded De la Rosa.