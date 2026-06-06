Federico Chiesa says he wants to return to Juventus

Italian international Federico Chiesa has revealed the reason for his departure from Juventus, insisting that he never wanted to leave the club and that a contract renewal was not even discussed, contradicting the claim that money was the basis of the disagreement between the two sides, BTA reported.

“Juventus is always in my heart and I would like to return“, Chiesa said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

He left the Turin giants in 2024, then moved to English Liverpool.

“I would never leave on my own. There was talk that I wanted a lot of money, but the truth is different - I was not offered a renewal. We didn't even talk about it. Giuntoli and Thiago Motta told me: “Fede, we don't need you - find a club“, commented the footballer.

“Then things went well for me. I restarted my career at one of the five best clubs in the world - Liverpool“, added Federico Chiesa.